PM Modi receives Russia's highest civilian honour Order of St Andrew the Apostle | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : @MEAINDIA/X Prime Minister Modi is being honoured by President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was ceremoniously presented with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, which was bestowed on him in the year 2019 at St Catherine's Hall of the Moscow Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a separate event in Moscow, has conferred Russia's biggest civilian award. The order was presented to the Prime Minister of India for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the two countries.

During the felicitation ceremony, the Prime Minister thanked Putin for conferring Russia's highest award while maintaining he would dedicate it to the people of India. The Prime Minister further stated that the recognition illuminates the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"​In a special ceremony in St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin, President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr Vladimir Putin conferred Russia’s highest national award "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle” on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his contribution to fostering India-Russia ties. The award was announced in 2019," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement released.

What is the Order of St Andrew the Apostle Award?

Notably, The Order was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great, in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia. It is awarded in a single class and is reserved for individuals who demonstrate extraordinary civilian or military merit. The ceremony is being held in the Grand Hall of the Order of Saint Andrew, a historic venue in Russia that has hosted ceremonial events for centuries. During the Tsarist era, it housed the throne of the reigning monarch and, more recently, has been used for presidential inaugurations.

Awarding the leader of another country within these historic walls is a significant honour, underscoring the importance of the occasion.

The Russian Embassy in India had in 2019 tweeted, "On April 12, @narendramodi was decorated with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle for exceptional services in promoting special & privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian peoples. @mfa_russia @MEAIndia @IndEmbMoscow".

(With inputs from agency)

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.