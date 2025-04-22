Donald Trump condemns Pahalgam terror attack: 'United States stands strong with India against terrorism' Pahalgam terror attack: Gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir on Monday, killing 26 people and injuring multiple. This is the biggest attack in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, emphasising that the United States stands firmly with India in the fight against terrorism. Trump also assured full support for Prime Minister Modi and the people of India during this difficult time.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

We pray for the victims: Trump

In a post on Truth Social, the President said, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )Donald Trump post

Putin condemns terror attack in J-K

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.

In a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin extended condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He expressed "sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries".

"This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organizers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment," the Russian leader said.

Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. "Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," he added.

All efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice: Indian Army

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps said late on Tuesday that Joint Forces are overseeing the situation in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam. Medical teams were swiftly mobilised and casualty evacuation commenced.

Indian Army in a statement said, "On 22 April 2025, in a cowardly act of violence, terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists and locals. In the immediate aftermath, Joint Forces are overseeing the situation. Medical teams were swiftly mobilised and casualty evacuation commenced. A Joint Search Operation has been launched by the Army and JKP in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag. The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice."

Also Read:

Also Read: