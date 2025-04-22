Terror strikes 'Mini Switzerland': Deadly attack in Baisaran valley, a beloved tourist haven in Kashmir A deadly terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley, Jammu and Kashmir's "Mini Switzerland," claimed 20 lives and left 12 injured, sparking national outrage and concerns about security in the region.

Srinagar:

The scenic Baisaran Valley, famously known as the “Mini Switzerland of India,” was turned into a site of bloodshed and horror on Tuesday as militants launched a brutal terrorist attack on a group of tourists, killing 20 and injuring at least 12 others.

Located just 5 kilometres from the hill town of Pahalgam in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Baisaran Valley is one of the region’s most cherished tourist destinations. Surrounded by snow-clad mountains, dense deodar forests, and sprawling green meadows, the valley attracts thousands of visitors every year seeking nature, adventure, and peace.

The serenity of this popular destination was shattered when two militants, reportedly disguised in Indian Army uniforms, opened indiscriminate fire on tourists. According to media sources, the attackers first asked the tourists their names and then shot them in the head, fleeing the site immediately after the massacre. Early reports suggest the assailants targeted the victims based on their religion, turning what was meant to be a tranquil vacation into a scene of unspeakable horror.

The terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The timing and location of the incident appear to have been strategically chosen to inflict maximum damage, taking advantage of the crowd of tourists enjoying adventure activities like horse riding, ziplining, zorbing, and camping.

Known for its pristine beauty, Baisaran has also served as a backdrop in numerous Bollywood films. Its nickname “Mini Switzerland” is not just a tourist gimmick—it genuinely resembles the European countryside with its expansive grassy fields, alpine trees, and snow-capped horizons. What once drew travellers for its tranquillity and natural charm has now become a symbol of tragedy and terror.

In response, security forces have sealed off the area, and aerial surveillance is being conducted using helicopters to ensure no militant escapes. A massive manhunt is underway, and injured tourists have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The condition of several victims remains critical.

The attack has sent shockwaves across the nation and sparked renewed concerns about security in the Kashmir Valley. With the summer tourist season underway, the tragedy casts a dark shadow over one of India’s most beloved holiday destinations. Authorities have condemned the attack in the strongest terms and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

What should have been a peaceful day in one of India’s most picturesque locations turned into a nightmare, leaving behind trauma, grief, and deep questions about the safety of civilians in conflict-prone areas.