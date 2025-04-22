PM Modi condemns Pahalgam terror attack: 'Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice'

PM Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and said those behind the heinous act will be brought to justice and they will not be spared! PM Modi said that their evil agenda will never succeed and India’s resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.

PM Modi also expressed condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger,” PM Modi said on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah following a terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and asked him to take all suitable steps to deal with the situation. PM Modi also asked Amit Shah to visit the Union Territory.



Terrorists struck the prime tourist location of Pahalgham in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, killing multiple people and injuring at least 20.



Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said the death toll is being ascertained. "This attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," he said in a post on X.