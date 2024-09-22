'Each time we sit down...': Biden says he was 'struck' by PM Modi's 'ability' after bilateral talks

Follow us on Image Source : POTUS (X) Prime Minister Modi meets US President Joe Biden in Delaware.

Delaware: The bilateral talks between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Greenville, Delaware, concluded on Saturday. Biden, 81, said the relations between India and the US were stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history, as the Indian PM began his three-day visit to America.

After PM Modi arrived at Biden's home, he was warmly greeted with a hug by the US President. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussions between the two focused on ways to further deepen the India-United States bilateral partnership in areas of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. The two leaders were expected to discuss a range of issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China.

"The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different," Biden said on X after the meeting.

Biden and Modi will also participate in the Quad Leaders' Summit, alongside Japanese leader Fumio Kishida and Australian PM Anthony Albanese later today. The summit is also critical for India as it will be hosting the next Summit. The last Quad Leaders' Summit, the fifth edition, was held in Hiroshima, Japan on May 20 last year.

What did Modi and Biden discuss?

"My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good," Modi had said in his departure statement in New Delhi. He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

The US side includes Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. Earlier, Sullivan indicated that the focus areas between the two leaders would be the ongoing Ukraine conflict and India's stance on Russia and China. He stressed that countries like India should support sovereignty and territorial integrity, and refrain from supplying inputs to Russia's war efforts.

"I will just say that the United States has been clear about our view that Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine flouted every norm and principle of international law, that countries like India should step up and support the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that every country everywhere should refrain from supplying inputs to Russia's war machine for it to be able to continue to prosecute this brutal war," said Sullivan at a news conference.

"And then, with respect to China, you know, they will talk about how they see China's actions in the region where China is headed. And that's not just true in the security domain, but in the economic and technology domain as well," Sullivan added. He further said the focus of the Quad Leaders' Summit will be on a free and open Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi's welcome in US

The Indian leader received an enthusiastic welcome from a large group of Indian diaspora at the Philadelphia International Airport. Modi greeted the group of people dressed in their traditional wear with many of them holding the Indian tri-colour. He walked along the fenced area, signed autographs for some of them and shook hands with some others. He also witnessed a garba performance by enthusiastic Indians at the Hotel du Pont in Delaware.

On September 22, PM Modi will address a community event of the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. About 4.4 million Indian Americans/Indian-origin people reside in the US. Persons of Indian origin (3.18 million) constitute the third largest Asian ethnic group in the US. He will also be attending a business roundtable with CEOs of leading US companies in the cutting-edge areas of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

From Wilmington, the Prime Minister will travel to New York to attend the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations on September 23. The theme of the summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'. A Pact for the Future, with its two annexes, Global Digital Compact and Declaration on Future Generations, will be the outcome document of the SoTF.