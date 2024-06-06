Top official from Biden administration to visit New Delhi to engage with Modi 3.0 government

Follow us on Image Source : AP White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to India to engage the new government, US President Joe Biden said during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier on Wednesday, Biden dialled the Indian Prime Minister in order to extend wishes for securing a third term in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India’s general election," according to the White House readout. "The two leaders also discussed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s upcoming travel to New Delhi to engage the new government on shared U.S.-India priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership," added the statement.

The confirmation came on Wednesday when Modi and Biden held a phone call where the latter hailed the people of India for participating in the largest democratic exercise in human history, with nearly 650 million going to the polls to vote. During the conversation, the two leaders emphasised their commitment to deepening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and to advancing their shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

India Lok Sabha elections results

The Election Commission of India declared results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress 99. The BJP-led NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014.

Also Read: Zelenskyy congratulates PM Modi, says world recognises significance, weight of India's role in global affairs