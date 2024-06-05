Zelenskyy congratulates PM Modi, says world recognises significance, weight of India's role in global affairs

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS President Zelenskyy and PM Modi during G7 summit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing victory for the third consecutive term in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In a social media post, he wrote, "I welcome the successful holding of the world’s largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections." Further, he underscored the soaring influence of India in the global perspective and stressed how "Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs".

The Election Commission of India has declared results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress 99. The BJP-led NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014.

