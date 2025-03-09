US issues 'do not travel' advisory for Pakistan, asks Americans to reconsider plans due to 'terrorism' US travel advisory for Pakistan: The advisory states that people should "reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict".

US travel advisory for Pakistan: The US has issued a travel advisory for Pakistan, cautioning Americans against traveling to the country due to risks of terrorism and potential armed conflict. The US State Department issued the travel advisory on Friday, specifically urging Americans to avoid traveling near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control (LoC), Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in Pakistan due to security concerns.

The advisory states that people should "reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict".

Do not travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The travel advisory asks Americans to not travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism. It also cautions against travel to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

"Violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan. Terrorist attacks are frequent in Balochistan province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which include the former FATA. Large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, and small-scale attacks are frequent.

"Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilians, as well as local military and police targets. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past," the advisory said.

It said Pakistan'ss security environment remains fluid, sometimes changing with little or no notice. There are greater security resources and infrastructure in the major cities, particularly Islamabad, and security forces in these areas may be more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country, it said.

Vicinity of Line of Control – Level 4: Do Not Travel

On advisory related to the "Vicinity of Line of Control – Level 4: Do Not Travel", it said, "Do not travel to the India-Pakistan border, including areas along the Line of Control for any reason. Militant groups are known to operate in the area. India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on their respective sides of the border.

"The only official Pakistan-India border crossing point for persons who are not citizens of India or Pakistan is in the province of Punjab between Wagah, Pakistan, and Atari, India. Travellers are advised to confirm the status of the border crossing prior to commencing travel. An Indian visa is required to enter India, and no visa services are available at the border."

On the Balochistan province, the travel advisory is at "Level 4: Do Not Travel". "Do not travel to Balochistan province for any reason. Extremist groups, including an active separatist movement, have conducted deadly terrorist attacks against civilians, religious minorities, government offices, and security forces," it said.

Regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)-Province, including the former FATA – Level 4: Do Not Travel, it said, "Do not travel to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which includes the former FATA, for any reason".

"Active terrorist and insurgent groups routinely conduct attacks against civilians, non-governmental organisations, government offices, and security forces. These groups historically have targeted both government officials and civilians. Assassination and kidnapping attempts are common, including the targeting of polio eradication teams and Government of Pakistan security service (police and military) personnel," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Hindu temple vandalised in California with anti-India graffiti, BAPS says 'will never let hate...'

Also Read: Over 1000 died after two days of clashes and revenge killings in Syria