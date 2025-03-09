Hindu temple vandalised in California with anti-India graffiti, BAPS says 'will never let hate take root' Hindu Temple vandalized in California: Cases of temple vandalism took place last year too as the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California.

Hindu Temple vandalized in California: A BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, one of the largest Hindu temples, located in Chino Hills, California, was desecrated with anti-India messages on Sunday, days ahead of a so-called 'Khalistani referendum' in Los Angeles.

'Will never let hate take root'

The official page of BAPS for the United States shared the details of the incident on social media platform X and said that it was another show of hate against the Hindu community. It added that the community will 'never let hate take root' and peace and compassion shall prevail.

In a post on X, BAPS Public Affairs wrote, "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail."

No statement from Police yet

Notably, the Chino Hills Police Department has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), also shared details of the incident on X, and said the desecration of the iconic BAPS Temple in California comes ahead of the "so called Khalistan referendum" in Los Angeles.

"Another Hindu Temple vandalized - this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It's just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination. Not surprising this happens as the day for a so-called "Khalistan referendum" in LA draws close."

The post listed other recent cases of vandalism of temples from 2022 onwards and gave a call for investigation into the matter.

CoHNA is a grassroots-level advocacy organization dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America and matters impacting the Hindu community.

Cases of temple vandalism occurred last year as well, with the **BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, being vandalized on the night of September 25. This incident took place less than 10 days after a similar attack on the BAPS Mandir in New York.

The anti-Hindu messages, including phrases like "Hindus go back," alarmed the local Hindu community. In response, the community reaffirmed its commitment to standing united against such acts of hate.

