Israel not happy with US for holding direct talks with Hamas, Netanyahu's confidante slams US envoy: Report In his conversation with Netanyahu's confidante, Bohler reportedly explained that the discussions with Hamas were merely initial talks, assuring that nothing would be finalised without Israel’s approval.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's close confidante and a US official held talks regarding the secret negotiation between the US and Hamas for the release of hostages. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is reported to have lashed out at the US hostage envoy Adam Boehler as Israel learnt about the meeting Trump's envoy had with Hamas representatives, led by Khalil al-Hayya in Doha, The Times of Israel reports.

Dermer lashed out at Boehler for discussing the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel would release in exchange for the five Israeli-American hostages still in Gaza without PM Netanyahu's consent, according to a report by Axios.

Bohler, Trump's hostage envoy, tried to explain that the discussions with Hamas were merely initial talks, assuring the Israeli official that nothing would be finalised without Israel’s approval.

Moreover, the US has accused Israel of leaking Boehler’s meeting with Hayya to the media, ultimately decreasing trust between the sides, a Western official said.

The talks between Hamas and the US revolved around bringing home the bodies of four American hostages and Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old American hostage. It also included the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel would release in exchange for Alexander, which appears to be a contentious issue between both countries.

