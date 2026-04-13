US-Iran ceasefire: 'Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,' says Trump after failed Islamabad talks

Tehran:

The talks between the United States and Iran hit a roadblock after the Iranian delegation on Sunday refused to accept an agreement made by the US on the latter’s nuclear ambitions and the Strait of Hormuz. Representatives from both the nations left Islamabad after several hours of deliberation on easing tensions in the Middle East.

The US declared that the talks failed as significant differences between the two countries remain unresolved, calling it bad news.

As the talks failed to yield results, the US Central Command said on Monday that the American military will begin a naval blockade of Iran starting April 13. This action comes after President Donald Trump issued directives in this regard.

Reacting to the breakdown of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Washington must abandon its “totalitarian” mindset if any meaningful agreement is to be reached. He emphasised that progress is only possible if the US respects Iran’s rights and adopts a fair, balanced approach.

Global financial markets were affected on Monday following the aforementioned developments. Stock markets across Asia started the day in negative territory as investors reacted to rising uncertainty on the international stage. Oil prices climbed sharply, crossing the $100 per barrel mark.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken by telephone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he said Russia is ready to help calm tensions and support peace efforts in the Middle East. The Kremlin shared details of the conversation in an official statement on Sunday.

During the call, Pezeshkian updated Putin about recent talks between the United States and Iran that were held in Pakistan. He also thanked Russia for its approach, saying it has supported efforts aimed at easing tensions and avoiding further escalation, the Kremlin added.

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