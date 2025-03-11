US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard to visit India as part of multi-nation trip to Indo-Pacific region Tulsi Gabbard to visit India: Tulsi Gabbard's visit to India will be the first visit by a top White House official under the Trump administration.

Tulsi Gabbard to visit India: US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has announced that she is undertaking a multi-country tour of the Indo-Pacific region, with planned visits to Japan, Thailand, and India. She emphasised that "building strong relationships, fostering understanding, and maintaining open lines of communication" are essential to realizing President Donald Trump's goals of peace, freedom, and prosperity.

Going to Japan, Thailand, and India

Sharing a post on X, Gabbard stated, "I am #WheelsUp on a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific, a region I know very well having grown up as a child of the Pacific. I'll be going to Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief stop in France enroute back to DC. Building strong relationships, understanding, and open lines of communication are vital to achieving President Trump's objectives of peace, freedom and prosperity. First stop: Honolulu where I'll visit IC partners and INDOPACOM leaders, and our troops engaging in training."

PM Modi's visit to US

Notably, this marks the first visit to India by a senior White House official under the Trump administration. Tulsi Gabbard's trip comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States in February, during which he met with her and described her as a "strong advocate" of the India-US partnership.

Gabbard also called it an "honour" to welcome PM Modi and said she looks forward to continuing to strengthen the US-India friendship.

This was PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for a second term. During his visit to the US, he met Donald Trump at the White House, the first meeting between the two leaders after Trump assumed office as the 47th US President on January 20. The two leaders shared a warm hug as Trump welcomed PM Modi at the White House.

PM Modi was among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump and was invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration.

