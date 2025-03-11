US: Helicopter crash in Mississippi claims lives of three medical personnel A pilot and two crew members were aboard the helicopter, which was not carrying any patients when it plunged into the woods outside Jackson.

A tragic helicopter crash in Madison County, Mississippi, on Monday, resulted in the deaths of three medical personnel on board, including two hospital workers and a pilot. The helicopter, part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) AirCare service, was not carrying any patients at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 43, close to the Natchez Trace Parkway, in a wooded area north of Jackson, the state’s capital. The UMMC confirmed the deaths of all three individuals on board, though their identities were not immediately released to respect the privacy of their families. Authorities have begun an investigation, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is en route to the scene.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves expressed his condolences on social media, stating, “It’s a tragic reminder of the risks Mississippi’s first responders take every day to keep us safe.” He further added, “Our state will never forget the sacrifice of these heroes.”

The helicopter, which had taken off from St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, crashed approximately 27 minutes into its flight. The UMMC’s AirCare program operates one of the busiest medical helicopter services in the country, with a significant demand for emergency medical transportation.

UMMC officials provided an update, confirming that two crew members from the medical centre and a pilot from Med-Trans, a company contracted to operate the service, were on board the helicopter. No patients were aboard the flight at the time of the crash. In a statement, UMMC said, "Law enforcement and first-response units have responded to the scene, and families are being contacted. We will share more information when possible."

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. AirCare, which began its operations in 1996, has been responsible for transporting over 18,000 patients across Mississippi without any FAA-reportable accidents before this incident.

The AirCare program provides critical services by airlifting patients to hospitals capable of handling severe medical conditions. With helicopters stationed across Mississippi, AirCare’s reach extends to emergencies requiring quick transport, benefiting both adults and children in need of urgent care.

(Inputs from AP)