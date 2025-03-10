Indian origin student goes missing during vacation in Dominican Republic, search underway Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student, has gone missing in the Dominican Republic, with authorities believing she may have drowned after being swept away by ocean waves.

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian-origin student at the University of Pittsburgh, has been reported missing in the Dominican Republic while on a spring break trip with friends. Authorities believe she may have drowned after being swept away by strong ocean waves.

Konanki, a biological sciences and chemistry major, was part of a group of seven women who were vacationing at the Riu Republica Hotel in Punta Cana. According to a police report, she and another student stayed behind on the beach while the rest of the group returned to their hotel on the night of March 5. Konanki was last seen around 4:50 a.m. on March 6.

Her father, Subbarayudu Konanki, shared with CNN that Sudiksha and her friends went to the beach to attend a party. While the others returned to the hotel, Sudiksha did not. The group later reported her missing at 4 p.m. on March 6. Local authorities in the Dominican Republic have been conducting extensive search operations, utilizing helicopters and other resources to locate her, but the search efforts have yet to yield results.

Authorities suspect that Konanki, who was reportedly swimming when the incident occurred, may have been pulled into the ocean by a powerful wave. However, her family has raised concerns about the possibility of kidnapping or human trafficking, urging authorities to investigate beyond just the water search.

The University of Pittsburgh has expressed its support for Konanki’s family and is working with local authorities and the Indian Embassy to aid in the search. Additionally, the US State Department has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the Dominican Republic, urging travellers to exercise caution in the region due to concerns over violent crimes.

As the investigation continues, the Konanki family hopes for a resolution, calling for all possibilities to be explored in the search for their daughter.