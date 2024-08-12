US: Hundreds hold 'Save Hindus in Bangladesh' protest in Houston

Follow us on Image Source : VIVEK2223/X People stage protest in Houston against anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh

Over 300 Indian Americans and Bangladeshi-origin Hindus staged a protest at Sugar Land City Hall in Houston on Sunday over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Islamist extremists started targeting Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's ouster from power.

People were angry and disappointed over whatever happening in Bangladesh and they demanded immediate restoration of peace and security of minorities in the South Asian country.

Organizers passionately called on the US government to take immediate and decisive action to prevent further atrocities and to protect vulnerable minority communities in Bangladesh.

As Bangladesh plunged into unprecedented violence the threat over Hindu communities loomed large.

The protesters were demanding immediate protection and safety for all religious minorities in Bangladesh, urging the Biden government to refuse to remain a silent bystander as these heinous crimes against humanity unfold.

They encouraged Bangladeshi Hindus to stay vigilant and unite in monitoring the ongoing situation, taking necessary initiatives collectively in any emergency.

The vigil, aptly titled “Save Hindus in Bangladesh,” was organized by the Global Voice for Bangladesh Minorities, an umbrella organization representing major Houston Hindu groups, including Maitri, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, HinduAction, HinduPact, Houston Durgabari Society, ISKCON, Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, and many more.

Participants raised their placards high, bearing passionate messages demanding an end to the violence and atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. The crowd erupted with fervour as slogans like “Stop Hindu Genocide,” “Stand Up and Speak Out Now,” “Hindu Lives Matter,” and “We Won’t Run, We Won’t Hide, Stop Hindu Genocide” rang out, echoing their urgent plea for justice.

Quoting the timeless words of Gandhi, “To forgive and accept injustice is cowardice,” along with the poignant words of Martin Luther King Jr., the organizers passionately declared, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Achlesh Amar, one of the speakers representing VHP and HinduAction, addressed the packed crowd with unwavering conviction, proclaiming, “We strongly condemn the assault on the Hindu community for their pluralistic beliefs. We stand united in unwavering solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Bangladesh. We demand immediate action from the Bangladeshi government to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of all its citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs!” Amar also shared a heartfelt statement from Deepti Mahajan, co-convener of HinduPACT.

“With the coup in Bangladesh, the 10 million Hindus are sitting on a ticking bomb of genocide,” she warned, her voice trembling with urgency. “Reports from within Bangladesh reveal unimaginable torture, killings, and the burning of Hindu temples, alongside harrowing stories of women subjected to unspeakable abuse.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Did Sheikh Hasina accuse US of plotting regime change before leaving Dhaka? her son Sajeed Wazeb clarifies