US has notified about 487 Indian nationals with 'final removal orders': Foreign Secretary Misri

In response to the mistreatment of Indian immigrants by US authorities who were deported back to the country, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday said that India will continue to take up instances of mistreatment that come to its attention, noting that action needs to be taken across the system against the ecosystem that thrives on promoting illegal immigration.

He said that the US has notified India about 487 presumed Indian nationals who have received removal orders, adding, "We have sought details and they have been provided to us with regard to 298 individuals."

Here's what MEA said on issue of mistreatment of Indians

Misri added, "On the issue of mistreatment, it is a valid issue to raise and we continue to emphasise to US authorities that there should be no mistreatment of deportees." He also said that there is no record of the government protesting the deportation of Indians in shackles in 2012.

The MEA also touched upon PM Modi's upcoming visit to the United States, as the Foreign Secretary noted, "The fact that the Prime Minister has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership and is also reflective of the bipartisan support, that this partnership enjoys in the US."

PM Modi to co-chair the AI Summit with Macron: MEA

Regarding PM Modi's upcoming France visit, the MEA said that PM Modi will co-chair the AI Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron on 11th February in Paris. He will also isit the war cemetery with the French President, where both leaders will pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in World War 1.

Macron will also host a dinner in honour of PM Modi. PM Modi and Macron will jointly inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille. PM Modi, along with Macron, will pay a visit to Kadash which is the site of the international thermal nuclear experimental reactor, the MEA added.

Moreover, the AI summit in France will also witness the presence of US Vice President JD Vance and Vice Prime Minister of China Ding Xuexiang, along with other key stakeholders.

