PM Modi to visit France from February 10-12 to co-chair AI Action Summit with French President

PM Modi, who will be on a visit to France in the upcoming week, will co-chair the AI Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron on 11th February in Paris, the Ministry of External Affairs said in its weekly media briefing on Friday. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri added that the French President will also host a dinner in honour of PM Modi. Both leaders will visit the war cemetery to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in World War 1. PM Modi will also visit Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor of which India is a partner, Misri added.

The MEA also touched upon PM Modi's upcoming visit to the United States, as the Foreign Secretary noted, "The fact that the Prime Minister has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership and is also reflective of the bipartisan support, that this partnership enjoys in the US."

Moreover, the AI event in France is likely to see the presence of the US Vice President and Vice Prime Minister of China Ding Xuexiang, along with other key stakeholders.

The bilateral discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron in Marseille on 12th February gains prominence as talks between both countries in areas of aerospace, engines and submarines are underway, according to diplomatic sources. PM will also hold talks with top CEOs of French companies, according to diplomatic sources.