US exits from 66 international organizations as Trump pushes 'America first' policy

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum directing the withdrawal of the United States from international organisations, conventions, and treaties that are "contrary to the interests" of the US. The White House said that the withdrawal list includes 35 organisations that are not affiliated with the United Nations, as well as 31 entities that fall under the UN system.

In a post on X, the White House said, "AMERICA FIRST. Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organizations that no longer serve American interests, including 35-non UN organizations and 31 UN entities."

Withdrawals will end American taxpayer funding and involvement

The White House said the dozens of entities that Washington was seeking to depart as soon as possible promote "radical climate policies, global governance, and ideological programs that conflict with U.S. sovereignty and economic strength."

It said the move is part of a review of all international intergovernmental organizations, conventions, and treaties.

"These withdrawals will end American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over US priorities, or that address important issues inefficiently or ineffectively, such that US taxpayer dollars are best allocated in other ways to support the relevant missions," the White House said in a statement.

"American taxpayers have spent billions on these organizations with little return, while they often criticize U.S. policies, advance agendas contrary to our values, or waste taxpayer dollars by purporting to address important issues but not achieving any real results. By exiting these entities, President Trump is saving taxpayer money and refocusing resources on America First priorities," it said.

Global organisations from which the US is departing

The Non-UN organisations include the India and France-led International Solar Alliance, key environmental bodies like the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Other non-UN bodies include the International Energy Forum, the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation, and the Global Counterterrorism Forum, among others.

Key UN organisations from which the US has withdrawn include the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, International Law Commission, International Trade Centre, Peacebuilding Commission, UN Energy, and UN Population Fund and UN Water.

Other organisations and agencies that the US will quit include the Carbon Free Energy Compact, the United Nations University, the International Cotton Advisory Committee, the International Tropical Timber Organization, the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation, the Pan-American Institute for Geography and History, the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies, and the International Lead and Zinc Study Group.

