US Election Results: Trump wins Georgia, second battleground state, leads Harris with 247 electoral votes

US Election Results: Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump is leading in the trends in the US Presidential elections and is seemingly heading towards an easy win.

Updated on: November 06, 2024 11:35 IST
Image Source : AP Former President Donald Trump

US Election Results 2024: Former President Donald Trump won the second battleground state of Georgia on Tuesday, returning its 16 electoral votes to the Republican column.

Joe Biden narrowly carried Georgia in 2020, but Republicans have won every other Georgia presidential vote since 1996. Trump tried to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia, setting off a political and legal struggle that led to his indictment in the state. While the state has two Democratic U.S. senators, Trump’s victory proves Georgia still has a Republican bent. Six candidates appeared on Georgia ballots, but votes for Claudia De la Cruz and Cornel West weren’t counted. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 12:58 a.m. EST.

The story is being updated. 

 

 

 

