US Election Results: Republicans win Senate majority, seizing control of chamber for first time in four years

Records show that if Democrats take the House and Republicans take the Senate, it would be the first time that the chambers of Congress have both flipped to opposing political parties.

Updated on: November 06, 2024 11:07 IST
US Election 2024: Republicans won the US Senate majority and seized control of the chamber for the first time in four years on Tuesday with victories in West Virginia and Ohio, according to AP. This ensures Donald Trump's party will control at least one chamber of Congress in 2025. 

Neither party appeared to have a clear advantage in the battle for the House of Representatives, which Republicans now control by a narrow margin. But Tuesday's results ensured Republicans would be able to help Trump appoint conservative judges and other government personnel if he wins the presidential race, or block much of Democrat Kamala Harris's agenda if she prevails.

The story is being updated. 

(With agencies input)

