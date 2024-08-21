'My grandfather can't...': Here's what 99-year-old ex-US President Jimmy Carter thinks of Kamala Harris

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Jimmy Carter and presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Chicago: Former US President Jimmy Carter, one of America's most popular Democrats who will turn 100 on October 1, "can't wait to vote for Kamala Harris" as soon as early voting begins in Georgia in mid-October, said his grandson Jason Carter at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Wednesday. The DNC saw speeches from high-profile Democrats including the Obamas, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and more as they sought to propel Harris in the White House race.

Taking centre stage at the DNC, Jason said, "For my grandfather, it was never about fame, recognition, accolades or awards. His legacy is measured by the lives he has touched and the good he has done. Kamala Harris carries my grandfather's legacy. She knows what is right, and she fights for it." Former President Jimmy Carter served in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

Will Jimmy Carter back Harris?

"My grandfather can't wait to vote for Kamala Harris. She reminds us all that the promise of America remains unchanged. We are one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. And my grandfather knows that with her as our next president, we will keep that promise," said Jason at the event.

Harris enters the DNC in Chicago riding a wave of public polls that show she has already reshaped a race that strongly favoured Republican Donald Trump in the final weeks of President Joe Biden's candidacy. Harris is leading in a compilation of national polls by FiveThirtyEight 46.6 per cent to 43.8 per cent for Republican Donald Trump, and has pulled ahead in several public battleground state polls.

The news that Carter is not just backing Kamala Harris but is genuinely excited about her candidacy helps the 2024 Democratic nominee by offering evidence of party unity that had previously been rocked by divisions due to Biden's stumbling debate performance on June 27, raising concerns over his age and mental acuity at 81.

Jimmy Carter's health

The DNC kicked off on August 19, attended by President Joe Biden - who exited the presidential race on July 21 and endorsed Harris - along with the Vice President and her running mate Tim Walz. Jason Carter, the grandson of the longest-living president, also provided an update on his grandfather's health, revealing that Jimmy Carter is no longer awake every day.

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care for a year and a half and has experienced declining health, particularly after his wife Rosalynn Carter passed away on November 19 last year at the age of 96. The 99-year-old former President made a rare public appearance to join President Biden and his wife Jill to attend Rosalynn's memorial service in Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta.

The loving relationship between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter was one of the most poignant highlights of the service. The Carters have been married for 77 years, making them the longest-married presidential couple in US history. They had four children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy — and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

(with Reuters inputs)

