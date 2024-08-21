Obama night at the DNC: Barack, Michelle rouse crowd for Kamala Harris | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former President Barack Obama hugs his wife during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday

Former US President Barack Obama returned to the national stage on Tuesday night to boost his longtime Democratic ally Kamala Harris in her 11th-hour presidential bid against Republican Donald Trump. America's first Black president, Obama has thrown his considerable political capital behind Harris as she seeks to make history herself on Nov. 5 as the first woman and first Black and South Asian person to be elected U.S. president.

"I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling fired up! I am feeling ready to go," Obama told delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, echoing his first presidential campaign slogan. "We have a chance to elect someone who has spent her entire life trying to give people the same chances America gave her." Obama was introduced by his wife, Michelle, who tops Democrats' wish list as a future president.

"America, hope is making a comeback," Michelle Obama said to roars from the crowd.

Pulling no punches, she cautioned that Trump would try to distort Harris' truth, much as he did "everything in his power to try to make people fear us," referring to her and her husband who served in the White House from 2009-2017. "His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black," she said to deafening applause.

"Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those 'Black jobs'?" she asked, drawing laughter from the crowd.

DNC festivities kicked off for a second day on Tuesday at Chicago's United Center but were marred by long delays to get into the security perimeter, leaving seats empty when it was time for a roll call of states' delegates. Harris joined virtually from a campaign rally in Milwaukee. Delegates in Chicago raised signs saying “FREEDOM” that mirrored those raised by supporters at her Wisconsin rally.

Harris and her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, took to the Milwaukee stage in the same venue as last month's Republican National Convention, where Trump formally received his party's nod. In her speech, Harris criticized Trump for saying he had no regrets about the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had recognized women's constitutional right to abortion. Three Trump-appointed justices joined a 6-3 majority on the high court.

"I do believe, you know, bad behavior should result in a consequence. Well we will make sure he does face a consequence and that will be at the ballot box in November," Harris said. Democrats see abortion rights as a winning issue in this campaign and Harris had led the charge as vice president. The roll call at the DNC turned out to be a surprise star-studded event - rapper Lil Jon performed his hit "Turn Down For What" alongside the Georgia delegation, film director Spike Lee appeared with New York’s delegation and actor Sean Astin of “Rudy” fame spoke for Indiana.

