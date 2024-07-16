Trump makes first public appearance at Republican event with bandaged ear after assassination bid | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Donald Trump's first public appearance at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee: Former US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance after surviving an assassination attempt as he arrived at the Republican National Convention (RNC) with a bandaged ear, hours after he was formally announced as the party's nominee in the upcoming November 5 elections, where he would take on President Joe Biden. Trump's arrival was marked by overwhelming cheers from the delegates and appeared visibly emotional.

Trump's appearance also came after he picked Ohio Senator JD Vance as his vice presidential running mate in the upcoming elections. The 78-year-old former President walked up the steps, pumped his fists, clapped and thanked the crowd. He also greeted Vance and other delegates at the RNC event. Trump is due to formally accept the party's nomination in a prime-time speech on Thursday.

The four-day convention came days after Trump was shot at during a campaign speech in Pennsylvania, and narrowly evaded death as the bullet grazed past his ear and killed a bystander at the rally. It also came after he secured a major legal victory when a federal judge dismissed one of Trump's criminal prosecutions accusing him of illegally keeping classified documents.

More to follow...