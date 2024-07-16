Tuesday, July 16, 2024
     
US Elections 2024: Donald Trump formally announced as Republican presidential nominee

The nomination came days after the former US President survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania that significantly changed the dynamics of the presidential campaign. Trump also picked former fierce critic JD Vance as his running mate for the upcoming election.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2024 6:01 IST
Donald Trump announced as Republican nominee
Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Donald Trump's supporters hold signs on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump, who recently survived an assassination attempt, has formally been nominated by the Republican Party to run again for the White House at the start of the party's national convention in Milwaukee. Trump is due to formally accept the party's nomination in a prime-time speech on Thursday and will challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 5 election.

The four-day convention came days after Trump was shot at during a campaign speech in Pennsylvania, and narrowly evaded death as the bullet grazed past his ear and killed a bystander at the rally. It also came after he secured a major legal victory when a federal judge dismissed one of Trump's criminal prosecutions accusing him of illegally keeping classified documents.

This is a breaking story. More details to be added.

