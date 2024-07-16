US Elections 2024: Donald Trump formally announced as Republican presidential nominee

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Donald Trump's supporters hold signs on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump, who recently survived an assassination attempt, has formally been nominated by the Republican Party to run again for the White House at the start of the party's national convention in Milwaukee. Trump is due to formally accept the party's nomination in a prime-time speech on Thursday and will challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 5 election.

The four-day convention came days after Trump was shot at during a campaign speech in Pennsylvania, and narrowly evaded death as the bullet grazed past his ear and killed a bystander at the rally. It also came after he secured a major legal victory when a federal judge dismissed one of Trump's criminal prosecutions accusing him of illegally keeping classified documents.

This is a breaking story. More details to be added.