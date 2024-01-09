Trump presses immunity claim as he returns to court in poll fraud case, vows to prosecute Biden if re-elected

Follow us on Image Source : AP US former President Donald Trump snapped before reaching the courtroom

Former US President Donald Trump warned he could prosecute his successor Joe Biden if he returns to the White House. "If I don't get immunity then crooked Joe Biden doesn't get immunity," Trump said in a video posted on social media. "Joe would be ripe for indictment."

The statement came as Trump returned for the first time in months to the federal courthouse in Washington on Tuesday as his lawyers argued to appeals judges that he was immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

