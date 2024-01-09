Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
  Trump presses immunity claim as he returns to court in poll fraud case, vows to prosecute Biden if re-elected

Trump presses immunity claim as he returns to court in poll fraud case, vows to prosecute Biden if re-elected

"If I don't get immunity then crooked Joe Biden doesn't get immunity," Trump said in a video posted on social media. "Joe would be ripe for indictment."

Washington Published on: January 09, 2024 20:55 IST
US former President Donald Trump snapped before reaching the courtroom

Former US President Donald Trump warned he could prosecute his successor Joe Biden if he returns to the White House. "If I don't get immunity then crooked Joe Biden doesn't get immunity," Trump said in a video posted on social media. "Joe would be ripe for indictment."

The statement came as Trump returned for the first time in months to the federal courthouse in Washington on Tuesday as his lawyers argued to appeals judges that he was immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

