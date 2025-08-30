'Total disaster': Trump rants after US court declares his tariffs unconstitutional Trump on July 31 signed an executive order, announcing a battery of new tariffs on over 60 countries. The US initially imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India but later hiked it to 50 per cent, asserting that it was a penalty on New Delhi for 'fuelling' Ukraine war by buying oil from Russia.

Washington:

A federal court in the United States ruled that the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump’s administration were not in accordance with the law, stating that the power to impose such tariffs lies with the legislative branch. Trump responded by saying the court’s decision was incorrect and warned that the US would become economically weaker if the tariffs were done away with, adding that the tariffs were still in effect.

“ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong. The U.S.A. will no longer tolerate enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs and Non Tariff Trade Barriers imposed by other Countries, friend or foe, that undermine our Manufacturers, Farmers, and everyone else. If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“At the start of this Labor Day weekend, we should all remember that TARIFFS are the best tool to help our Workers, and support Companies that produce great MADE IN AMERICA products. For many years, Tariffs were allowed to be used against us by our uncaring and unwise Politicians. Now, with the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL/DONALD TRUMP)Trump's reaction on court's ruling

President not allowed to impose tariffs like Trump did, says court

The court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give the president the authority to impose tariffs in the way Trump did. The judges found that Trump had exceeded his powers, explaining that the Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the authority to impose taxes, including tariffs. They emphasised that this is "a core Congressional power" granted to the legislative branch.

White House defends move

The White House, however, defended President Trump’s move, asserting that the exercise was lawfully done while upholding the national interest.

"President Trump lawfully exercised the tariff powers granted to him by Congress to defend our national and economic security from foreign threats. The President's tariffs remain in effect, and we look forward to ultimate victory on this matter," the White House spokesperson Kush Desai said.

Trump’s sweeping tariffs on over 60 nations

US President Donald Trump on July 31 signed an executive order, announcing a battery of new tariffs on over 60 countries. The US initially imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India but later hiked it to 50 per cent, asserting that it was a penalty on New Delhi for ‘fuelling’ Ukraine war by buying oil from Russia.

India exposes Trump’s hypocrisy

India, however, responded sharply by saying that the move was ‘irrational’ and ‘unjustified’ as most of the countries, including the US and European Union nations, were doing a significant amount of trade with Russia.