US calls on India to 'utilise' relationship with Russia to urge Putin to end 'illegal' war in Ukraine

Washington: The United States on Monday (local time) called on India to use its long-standing relationship with Russia to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his "illegal war" in Ukraine. Several US departments expressed concerns over India-Russia relations in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit to Moscow, where he was greeted by Putin as a "dear friend".

"India has a longstanding relationship with Russia. I think that’s well-known. And we have – speaking for the United States – encouraged India to utilise that relationship with Russia, that longstanding relationship and the unique position that they have, to urge President Putin to end his illegal war and to find a just peace, a lasting peace to this conflict; to tell Vladimir Putin to respect the UN Charter, to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty – sovereignty," said the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a briefing.

Last week, the White House called India a "strategic partner" and said its relationship with Russia can persuade Putin to end the over two-year war in Ukraine. "So we think it's critical that all countries, including India, support efforts to realize an enduring and just peace when it comes to Ukraine. It is important for all our allies to realise this and so we also believe India's long-standing relationship with Russia gives it the ability to urge President Putin, to end his brutal war, an unprovoked war in Ukraine," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

US officials concerned over India-Russia ties

The renewed Western focus on relations between India and Russia came as PM Modi met Putin in Russia, his first visit there in five years, where participated in the 22nd India-Russia summit. During his visit, he told Russian President Putin that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield, and peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets. It is important to note that relations between the US and Russia have plunged to their lowest since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have been quite clear about our concerns about India's relationship with Russia. We have expressed those privately directly to the Indian government, and continue to do so. And that has not changed," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference soon after PM Modi left Russia. "We urge India, we continue to urge India to support efforts to realise an enduring and just peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN charter based on upholding Ukraine's territorial integrity and its sovereignty. And that will continue to be what we will engage with India about," he added.

Meanwhile, the US Defence Department said it will continue to view India as a strategic partner and have robust dialogue with the country. "India and Russia have had a relationship for a very long time. From a US perspective, India is a strategic partner with whom we continue to engage in full and frank dialogue to include their relationship with Russia," said Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder.

The US wants India to use its "special partnership" with Russia to put "pressure" on Moscow to stop the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and work for a durable peace in the region, said US State Department Hindustani spokesperson Margaret MacLeod, adding that Russia is violating the sovereignty of Ukraine.

What did PM Modi, Putin agree on?

PM Modi and Putin have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030 from about $65 billion at present, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. In a major diplomatic victory for India, Russia agreed to New Delhi's demand to ensure the early release and return to the home of the Indian nationals working in the Russian military as support staff after Prime Minister Modi strongly raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin.

The Indian leader was bestowed with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian award. The order was presented to the Prime Minister of India for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the two countries.

Both sides also agreed on a programme for bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres in the Russian Far East for the period from 2024 to 2029. This agreement aims to bolster trade and joint investment projects between India and Russia's Far East Region. Additionally, cooperation principles in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation were established to further enhance bilateral engagement.

India has emerged as the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne oil sold at a discount as Western entities shun purchases due to a raft of sanctions imposed on Russian over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the top oil supplier to India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer. India has also relied on most of its defence imports from Russia.

