Why is it difficult for US Secret Service to provide security at Trump's golf courses?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Former US President Donald Trump at one of his golf clubs.

Trump assassination attempt: The US Secret Service was already under intense scrutiny after an assassin fired a bullet at former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump that grazed his ear during a Pennsylvania rally on July 13. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to prevent a would-be assassin who came within 500 yards of the ex-president, armed with an AK-47 equipped with a telescopic sight on September 15 (Sunday).

The second attempt on Trump's life has raised several questions about the capabilities of the security provided to him and whether the Secret Service is under-equipped to handle these kinds of attacks. While Trump praised the Secret Service agents as "absolutely outstanding" and thanked the agents for their "incredible job", other Republicans have asked the hard questions.

The first attempt on Trump forced the resignation of then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. The service bolstered Trump's security detail following the July 13 attack, in which the gunman was shot dead by responding agents. US President Joe Biden said the agency "needs more help" including possibly more personnel. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who convened a bipartisan task force to investigate the first assassination attempt, told Fox News that Congress would also examine the latest incident, saying, "We need accountability."

Challenges faced by Secret Service in golf courses

Despite their best efforts, Trump's golf courses have proved to be a significant challenge for the US Secret Service. According to the Washington Post, authorities warned Trump soon after becoming President of the dangers posed by golfing at his own courses because of their close proximity to public roads. They said if photographers could get the president in their sights, so could gunmen.

However, former officials said Trump insisted that his clubs were safe and he wanted to keep golfing. Trump's aides and Secret Service have long expressed worry over his possible exposure while playing, not to mention that the courses are filled with trees and hills that can provide easy cover for a would-be assassin. Trump also followed a predictable routine on any weekend.

Bill Gage, a former Secret Service agent, said the armed man probably didn’t need to do “very sophisticated surveillance". “He just had to sit and wait for Trump to arrive. You don’t have to do a lot of guessing to know where he is going to be, and that gives a bad guy time to prepare,” he said. Furthermore, Trump also likes to drive in his own golf cart, which is not equipped with any protective measures.

Trump's private golf clubs are also located in heavily trafficked communities and lack hardened perimeters, posing as a security nightmare for the Secret Service and law enforcement especially now that Trump is no longer a president. Trump's presence at the golf course means that the club won't be shut down to the general public, nor the roads nearby Agents have to typically wear golf clothes and ride in carts ahead and behind the former President to secure the areas.

What did Secret Service say on the incident?

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Secret Service agents saw a rifle barrel poking out from bushes about 400 to 500 yards (365 to 460 meters) away from Trump as they cleared holes of potential threats ahead of his play. The agents engaged the gunman, firing at least four rounds of ammunition around 1:30 pm.

The gunman then dropped his rifle, and left behind two backpacks and other items, and fled in a black Nissan car. The sheriff said a witness saw the gunman and managed to take photos of his car and license plate before he escaped. "The Secret Service did exactly what should have been done," Bradshaw said, declining to identify the suspect or provide a possible motive.

Biden later said he had directed his team to ensure the Secret Service has the resources it needs to ensure Trump's safety, according to a statement released by the White House. The US President also said Ronald Rowe, the acting director of the Secret Service, was in Florida “assessing what happened and determining whether any further adjustments need to be made to ensure” Trump's safety.

(with agency input)