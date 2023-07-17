US: Man accused of Georgia mass killings shot dead by police in gunfire exchange, 3 personnel hurt

Follow us on Image Source : AP The 40-year-old Andre Longmore was shot dead by police on Sunday

The accused in a mass shooting in Georgia on Saturday that killed four people, was shot dead by police in a gunfire exchange near Atlanta that left three officers injured, according to authorities. The shootout occurred when the police tried to take the accused into custody.

An intense manhunt was announced for the 40-year-old Andre Longmore after a series of shooting incidents in Hampton on Saturday, AP reported. A deputy of the Henry County sheriff and two police officers were injured during their attempts to arrest him.

According to Hampton Police chief James Turner, the accused Longmore belonged from the same neighbourhood where the four victims of the shootings lived. All the victims were senior citizens.

Turner said that investigation over Longmore's motives are currently underway. The sheriff's office had placed a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The incidents of gun violence and shootings have gradually increased since the last decade after a slowdown from the 1990s. The United States has been rocked by repeated incidents of mass shootings.

This specific incident marks the 31st mass killing this year. A total of 153 people have been killed in mass shootings in 2023, as per information from a AP-USA Today database.

