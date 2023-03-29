Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE United States: 2 police officers shot in Alabama; suspect in custody

In yet another incident of gun violence, a man opened fire at two police officers in Alabama on Tuesday, city officials said. The man went on to barricade himself inside an apartment.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Johnson told news outlets that a woman called 911 and reported that she had been shot. Officers arriving at the scene found the shooting victim, whose injuries are not life-threatening. The two officers were then shot and transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

The department did not immediately release their names. The suspect was apprehended at about 6:20 pm and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the city said in a news release.

"Our hearts are shattered. Please send every prayer you have to the officers, their families, and the Huntsville Police Department," Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement.

"I am devastated to learn the news that two Huntsville police officers were shot in the line of duty this evening. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for these heroes and their family, friends and community," Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

ALSO READ | Mexico: At least 39 migrants killed in fire at migration office in Ciudad Juarez I UPDATES

ALSO READ | US school attack: 3 children among 6 killed as woman opens fire at elementary institute

Latest World News