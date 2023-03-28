Mexico: At least 37 migrants killed in fire at migration office in Ciudad Juarez

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Mexico migrants killing: In a tragic incident, more than 37 people died after a fire at a migration centre in Mexico’s northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Citing the statement of Chihuahua state media, CNN reported that the authorities confirmed that the incident occurred at the office of the National Migration Institute (INM). It said that the incident occurred after they picked up about 71 migrants from the streets of the city.

The facility is located near the Stanton-Lerdo Bridge, which links Mexico and the US.

There has been no official statement about what may have caused the blaze but local newspapers said that there had been a disturbance inside the centre just before the fire, BBC reported.

This is a breaking story. More details will be followed.

Latest World News