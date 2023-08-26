US: At least seven people injured in Boston parade shooting, say police

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Shooting in Boston

In a shocking incident, at least seven people sustained injury in a shooting at a Boston parade in the United States on Saturday. According to an official, all seven were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made. It's an ongoing investigation," Officer Michael Torigian said. Police received a call at 7:44 am (local time) reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester., he added.

Further details are awaited...

(With inputs from AP)

