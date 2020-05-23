Image Source : AP US COVID-19 deaths exceed 95,000, total 1,588,322 confirmed cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States reached 1,588,337, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University said on Friday. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease in the country hit 95,276. New York remains the hardest-hit state, with 358,154 cases and 28,743 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 10,985 deaths, Massachusetts reported 6,148 deaths and Michigan reported 5,129 deaths, according to the CSSE.

All 50 US states have started the process of reopening as President Donald Trump has pushed for, while public health experts have warned that premature moves would lead to more deaths.

Trump said on Thursday that the US would not close if a second wave of COVID-19 comes.

"People say that's a very distinct possibility ... We're not going to close the country. We're going to put out the fires," Trump told reporters during a Ford manufacturing plant tour in the state of Michigan.

