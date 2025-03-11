Ukraine launches major drone attack on Moscow, 69 drones shot down: City Mayor Russia-Ukraine war: The attack, the biggest targeting Moscow in months, came as a Ukrainian delegation was set to meet with America’s top diplomat in Saudi Arabia about ending the three-year war with Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war: A total of 69 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and shot down in a massive attack on the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday morning, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Describing it as the biggest attack on the capital in months, Sobyanin said at least 11 drones were downed in the Ramensky and Domodedovo districts of the Moscow region.

He added that the remaining drones, which were also heading toward Moscow, were neutralised but did not provide specific locations.

The attack coincided with a planned meeting between a Ukrainian delegation and the US Secretary of State in Saudi Arabia to discuss efforts to end the three-year war with Russia.

One killed, three injured

Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed that the drone attack resulted in one fatality and left three others injured. He added that seven apartments in a residential building in the Ramensky district were damaged.

Sobyanin said that a building in the city also suffered what he called 'insignificant' roof damage. Footage shared by state news agency RIA Novosti showed a charred area near the roof of a multi-story residential building, with some exterior cladding stripped away.

In response to the attack, Russia’s civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, temporarily restricted flights at four major airports in and around Moscow- Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo. Additionally, train services through Domodedovo railway station were briefly suspended, according to local officials.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read: Mauritius welcomes PM Modi with Bihari tradition: Geet Gawai singers perform 'Swagat Gaan' | Video

Also Read: PM Modi arrives in Mauritius for 2-day visit, set to inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects