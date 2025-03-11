PM Modi embarks on 2-day visit to Mauritius, set to inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects in island nation During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a line of credit will be signed between two nations on March 12. India and Mauritius have uniquely close cooperation in maritime security, development partnership, capacity-building and close people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Mauritius in the early hours of Monday. His visit, scheduled for March 11 and 12, comes at the invitation of Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and is primarily aimed at participating in the country's National Day celebrations. In his departure statement, PM Modi expressed optimism about the visit, terming it an opportunity to open a "new and bright" chapter in the enduring partnership between the two countries. He also emphasised his commitment to further enhancing cooperation with Mauritius across various sectors.

"I look forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of our vision SAGAR," he added. SAGAR stands for Security And Growth for All in the Region.

The Prime Minister said the close and historical people-to-people connection between the two sides is a source of shared pride. He noted that "significant strides" have been made in the past 10 years between the two sides with people-centric initiatives. "I am confident that this visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India and Mauritius relationship," PM Modi added.

PM Modi to inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects

During his visit to the island nation, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects, ranging from capacity building to community-linked infrastructure, officials said. Additionally, he is also expected to announce new major infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening democracy in the Southeast African island nation.

PM Modi, alongside his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam, will also jointly inaugurate the newly-constructed Civil Services College building. Built at an approximate cost of USD 4.75 million, the project is a symbol of India's support in strengthening governance and institutional capacity in Mauritius. The foundation of this collaboration was laid with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2017. Further emphasising India’s role in grassroots development, PM Modi will also e-inaugurate the Area Health Centre and 20 community projects across Mauritius. These include vital infrastructure in sectors such as healthcare, local development, and sports, with a combined investment of around Rs 7 crore.

India-Mauritius trade deals

It is to be noted here that India is amongst the largest trading partners of Mauritius. Mauritius was the second largest source of FDI into India for the 2023-24, after Singapore. Mauritius and India signed a comprehensive economic cooperation and partnership agreement (CECPA) in February 2021 after nearly 15 years of negotiations.

In January 2022, both countries signed a MoU to implement 96 community development projects across Mauritius. Of these, 51 have already been inaugurated. In 2016, India granted Mauritius USD 353 million as part of a Special Economic Package for five key projects, including the Metro Express Project, the Supreme Court Building, the New ENT Hospital, the Social Housing project, and digital tablets for schoolchildren.

In 2017, India also provided a USD 500 million Line of Credit to finance 10 additional projects, including Phase I and II of the Metro Project, the Social Housing Project, the supply of gas-based incinerators and firefighting vehicles, an 8 MW Solar Power Plant, a new Forensic Science Laboratory, the National Archives & Library, and the Mauritius Police Academy.

(With PTI inputs)

