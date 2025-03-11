Mauritius welcomes PM Modi with Bihari tradition: Geet Gawai singers perform 'Swagat Gaan' | Video PM Modi in Mauritius: Geet Gawai is a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble that reflects the vibrant cultural legacy carried to Mauritius by women from India's Bhojpuri-speaking region.

PM Modi in Mauritius: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a traditional Bihari welcome in Mauritius on Tuesday, as Geet Gawai singers performed a Swagat Gaan (welcome song) upon his arrival in Port Louis. PM Modi is on a two-day State Visit during which he will attend the island nation's national day celebrations as the chief guest and hold meetings with the country's top leadership.

About Geet Gawai

Geet Gawai is a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble that embodies the rich cultural heritage brought to Mauritius by women from the Bhojpuri belt of India, particularly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, following the Girmitiya indentured labour movement that started in 1834.

In recognition of its cultural significance, Geet Gawai was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2016.

These vibrant Bhojpuri songs reflect the moods, stories, and myths of the past, celebrating themes such as family bonding, love for nature, and respect for the environment.

PM Modi Mauritius visit

During his visit to the island nation, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects, ranging from capacity building to community-linked infrastructure, officials said. Additionally, he is also expected to announce new major infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening democracy in the Southeast African island nation.

PM Modi, alongside his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam, will also jointly inaugurate the newly-constructed Civil Services College building. Built at an approximate cost of USD 4.75 million, the project is a symbol of India's support in strengthening governance and institutional capacity in Mauritius. The foundation of this collaboration was laid with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2017. Further emphasising India’s role in grassroots development, PM Modi will also e-inaugurate the Area Health Centre and 20 community projects across Mauritius. These include vital infrastructure in sectors such as healthcare, local development, and sports, with a combined investment of around Rs 7 crore.

It is to be noted here that India is amongst the largest trading partners of Mauritius. Mauritius was the second largest source of FDI into India for the 2023-24, after Singapore. Mauritius and India signed a comprehensive economic cooperation and partnership agreement (CECPA) in February 2021 after nearly 15 years of negotiations.

In January 2022, both countries signed a MoU to implement 96 community development projects across Mauritius. Of these, 51 have already been inaugurated. In 2016, India granted Mauritius USD 353 million as part of a Special Economic Package for five key projects, including the Metro Express Project, the Supreme Court Building, the New ENT Hospital, the Social Housing project, and digital tablets for schoolchildren.

