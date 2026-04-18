Ukraine: Gunman kills at least six in Kyiv after taking hostages, shot dead by police

New Delhi:

A gunman who killed at least six people on the streets of Kyiv on Saturday was later shot dead by police after taking hostages inside a supermarket, news agency AP reported. The incident unfolded over several hours and ended after security forces stormed the building.

Ukrainian authorities said the attacker first opened fire in public before entering a store and barricading himself. The situation quickly escalated, with police attempting to negotiate before taking action.

Six killed after gunman opens fire, takes hostages in supermarket

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said special tactical units entered the supermarket after attempts to contact the gunman through a negotiator failed. The attacker was killed while resisting arrest.

Speaking at the scene, Klymenko said the man had killed four people on the street before entering the supermarket, where he shot another person. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later confirmed that a sixth victim, a young woman, died in hospital from her injuries.

Klymenko said police negotiators had spoken to the attacker for about 40 minutes before the decision was taken to storm the building.

“We tried to persuade him, knowing that there was likely a wounded person inside. We even offered to bring in tourniquets to stop the bleeding, but he did not respond,” Klymenko said. “Consequently, the order was given to neutralise him,” he added.

Attacker had legally registered weapon, probe into certificate begins

Klymenko, who was seen wearing body armour, said the attacker was carrying a legally registered carbine.

“Furthermore, in December of last year, 2025, he approached the licensing authorities to have the weapon test-fired as the permit was expiring. He provided a medical certificate. He had also submitted an application to renew his permit for the weapon. That is all we can say for now,” Klymenko shared.

He added that the investigation would examine which medical institution had issued the certificate.

The shooting took place in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. Television footage showed police taking cover inside the shopping complex that housed the supermarket as gunfire continued. Bystanders were seen being escorted away from the area as the operation unfolded.

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