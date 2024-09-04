Ukraine's arms chief, four ministers resign in major govt reshuffle after Russia's deadly attack

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries, who resigned on Tuesday.

Kyiv: Ukraine's minister in charge of arms production and four other ministers of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy resigned on Tuesday ahead of a major government shake-up as the war with Russia reached a crucial juncture. The resignation of these five ministers as Russia launched two ballistic missiles in Ukraine's Poltava town, killing 50 and wounding 271 others.

The resignations of Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna and the justice, environment and reintegration ministers left over a third of the cabinet vacant. Zelenskyy is expected to fill the positions to create order before he travels to the United States again this month to present a "victory plan" to US President Joe Biden.

"Autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions should be configured so that Ukraine achieves all the results that we need - for all of us," Zelenskyy said in his evening address. "For this, we must strengthen some areas of the government and changes in its make-up have been prepared. There will also be changes in the (president's) office."

'Major government reset' in Ukraine

Furthermore, Zelenskyy also dismissed Rostyslav Shurma, one of his deputy chiefs of staff whose portfolio is the economy, according to a decree published on the presidential website. Meanwhile, a source told local media that Stefanishyna could be named as the head of a bigger ministry that combines her role in Ukraine's bid to join the European Union and NATO with the justice ministry.

David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker for Zelenskyy's party, said there would be a "major government reset" that would see more than half of the ministers change. "Tomorrow a day of sackings awaits us, and a day of appointments the day after," he said.

Kamyshin, Ukraine's arms chief, has spearheaded Ukraine's effort to ramp up defence production of everything from attack drones to long-range missiles to battle Russia. "I will continue working in the defence sector but in a different role," he said on his Telegram handle on Tuesday. Under his tenure, Ukraine has produced thousands of long-range drones to attack Russia.

Russia's devastating attack on Ukraine

Zelenskyy swore revenge for Russia's attack on Poltava which killed 50 people. "The Russian scum will surely pay for this strike. We continue to urge everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: Ukraine needs air defence systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage. Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives," he said in an address, while ordering a prompt investigation.

The use of ballistic missiles - which hit targets hundreds of kilometres away within a few minutes of their launch - meant the victims had little time to find cover after the air raid siren sounded, the foreign ministry said. "This is a stunning tragedy for all of Ukraine. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital," Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, wrote on X.

Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine 2-1/2 years into the full-scale war. Last week Ukraine was pummelled with the heaviest bombardment to date, and ballistic and cruise missiles targeted Kyiv on Monday causing loud explosions. Ukraine is also pressing a risky cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk region as Moscow's troops inch forward with increasing speed in the east of Ukraine.

