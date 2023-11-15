'Uncertain, weak': Suella Braverman slams British PM Rishi Sunak after getting fired as Home Secretary

Follow us on Image Source : AP British PM Rishi Sunak with his ex-Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The United Kingdom's former Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Tuesday lashed out at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, calling his approach 'weak and uncertain' and a betrayal of his promises, one day after he fired her over a controversial article attacking the Metropolitan Police for their role in managing pro-Palestinian protests.

In her resignation letter to the PM, Braverman said that it was generally agreed that her support to Sunak was a pivotal factor in his winning the leadership contest and becoming the premier. She said that Sunak "manifestly and repeatedly" failed to deliver on every single key policy and that either he was incapable or never had any intention of doing so.

"I cautioned you and your team against assuming we would win. I repeatedly urged you to take legislative measures that would better secure us against the possibility of defeat. You ignored these arguments. You opted instead for wishful thinking as a comfort blanket to avoid having to make hard choices. This irresponsibility has wasted time and left the country in an impossible position," she said, referring the stalled plan of sending asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

No appetite for doing what is necessary: Braverman to Sunak

She said his reluctance to remove Britain from international rights agreements was “a betrayal of your promise to the nation that you would do whatever it takes' to stop the boats. The ex-Home Secretary alleged that Sunak had no "appetite" of doing what is necessary.

Braverman also spoke on the challenges posed by the "increasingly vicious antisemitism and extremism" in UK streets since the Hamas attack on Israel. Her recent article in The Times stoked controversy when she accused the Metropolitan Police of failing to curb anti-Palestinian protests.

"I have become hoarse urging you to consider legislation to ban the hate marches and help stem the rising tide of racism, intimidation and terrorist glorification threatening community cohesion. Britain is at a turning point in our history and faces a threat of radicalization and extremism in a way not seen for 20 years. I regret to say that your response has been uncertain, weak and lacking in the qualities of leadership that this country needs," Braverman added in her letter.

Why was Braverman sacked?

In a major Cabinet reshuffle, Sunak appointed former Prime Minister David Cameron as the new foreign secretary. This came after Suella Braverman was fired as home secretary and James Cleverly was appointed to replace her, leaving the top job open at the Foreign Office.

Sunak sacked Braverman on Monday after she made a series of intemperate statements that deviated from the government line. In recent weeks she called homelessness a “lifestyle choice” and accused police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protests, which she called “hate marches.

According to Politico, this criticism went way beyond Sunak's own criticism and Braverman's remarks were not cleared by Downing Street. Many politicians had slammed Braverman for using divisive and inflammatory language, and the Opposition questioned her judgment by questioning top officers.

Possible fallout of sacking Braverman

Braverman was seen as likely to run for party leader in a contest that could come if the Conservatives lose power in an election due next year. Opinion polls have put the party as much as 20 points behind the Labour opposition and Cameron's return to the government is seen as a last-ditch attempt by Sunak for a Conservative win in 2025.

Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns filed a no-confidence letter against Sunak on Tuesday, saying 'enough is enough' to Sunak's dramatic reshuffle. "If it wasn't bad enough that we have a party leader that the party members rejected, the polls demonstrate that the public reject him, and I am in full agreement. It is time for Rishi Sunak to go," she said.

At least 53 more MPs need to submit letters for a full no-confidence vote to be held against the British PM and Tory leader.

Although Braverman is a rallying figure for some Conservatives, she has the support of a minority of the party's lawmakers. Many members of the party have seen her as reviving the authoritarian and intolerant “nasty party” image that the Conservatives have long worked to shed.

