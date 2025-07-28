UK's new age verification law on pornography triggers surge in VPN use and privacy concerns The UK's sweeping new age verification law for online pornography aims to protect minors but has sparked a massive rise in VPN use and reignited debates over privacy, censorship, and the limits of digital regulation.

New Delhi:

The United Kingdom has officially rolled out one of the world's strictest age verification laws for online pornography, aiming to shield minors from explicit content. However, the move has sparked a sharp backlash, with VPN usage surging and privacy advocates raising alarms over digital freedom and data security.

Law comes into effect amid Controversy

The new regulation, effective from July 25, mandates that any website offering adult content to users in the UK must implement "highly effective" age verification checks to ensure all users are over 18. These checks may include photo ID uploads, facial recognition, or credit card verification. Simple age declarations or checkboxes are no longer deemed sufficient.

Platforms such as Pornhub, RedTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit now fall under the regulation's scope. UK media regulator Ofcom has warned that non-compliance could result in fines of up to £18 million or 10% of global turnover.

VPN searches skyrocket by 700%

In response to the new restrictions, Google Trends data reveals that searches for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in the UK have skyrocketed by more than 700%, suggesting that many users are seeking ways to bypass the verification process.

VPNs allow users to mask their geographical location, making it appear as though they're accessing the internet from countries without such regulations. Experts say this loophole undermines the law's effectiveness and could shift user behaviour to less regulated, potentially riskier corners of the internet.

Critics warn of privacy and safety risks

Privacy advocates and legal experts have voiced concern over the implications of mandatory ID verification for adult content. Critics argue that the law could lead to data breaches and mass surveillance, given the sensitive nature of the information being collected.

Major adult content provider Aylo, which operates Pornhub and YouPorn, criticised the rules as “ineffective, haphazard, and dangerous.” The company emphasised the risks of server-side data collection and called for device-based verification methods instead, which could offer more privacy protection for users.

Potential platform withdrawal and censorship concerns

Some platforms are reportedly considering withdrawing access for UK users altogether rather than implementing the costly and complex verification systems. Industry insiders warn this could lead to a rise in censorship claims and push users toward unregulated sites, increasing the chance of exposure to malicious or unsafe content.

Government's push for online safety faces pushback

The UK government has promoted the legislation as a cornerstone of its effort to build a “safer online environment for children.” However, the law’s rollout has reignited the long-standing debate over how to balance online safety with user privacy and freedom of expression.

While Ofcom insists that the measures are necessary and enforceable, critics argue that the law is technologically flawed, and enforcement will remain a challenge as long as VPNs and other circumvention tools remain accessible.