Convert Twitter Headquarters to homeless shelter, asks Elon Musk in latest poll

Image Source : AP Elon Musk has recently acquired 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter.

Business titan Elon Musk has been putting out Twitter polls related to the company ever since he has become one of the board members of the microblogging site after acquiring 9.2 per cent stake.

In his latest polls, Musk asked are Twitter's San Francisco headquarters better as shelter for homeless as no one shows up there anyway.

"Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway," Musk asked.

Elon Musk who has 81.2 million followers on Twitter, has so far received over 9.79 lakh replies to his question.

Earlier, he took a fresh dig at the Parag Agrawal-led platform, asking if the micro-blogging platform is dying as several high-profile accounts do not tweet frequently.

Sharing a list of 10 most-followed Twitter accounts, Musk asked: "Is Twitter Dying?"

"Most of these top accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?" He posted late on Saturday.

The list from the Twitter account of World of Statistics had names like former US president Barack Obama (131.4 million followers), singer Justin Bieber (114.3 million) and Katy Perry (108.8 million) and others top accounts belonging to popular artists Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

"For example, @taylorswift13 hasn't posted anything in 3 months," Musk asked.

"And @justinbieber only posted once this entire year," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO further commented.

On Friday, Twitter said it plans to hold a meeting for employees concerned about Musk's influence on the company's board.

Twitter last week said it will not give Musk any special treatment on the platform, after he earned a seat on the company's board of directors.

Twitter spokesperson Adrian Zamora said the platform is "committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules," implying that Musk will be subject to the same Twitter rules as everyone else.

In other words, Twitter could likely still ban or suspend Musk, if need be.

After Musk disclosed his purchase of a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, the platform's CEO Agrawal confirmed Musk would serve as a class II director on the company's board until 2024.

(With inputs from IANS)

