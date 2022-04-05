Do you want an edit button on Twitter? Biggest shareholder Elon Musk asks in poll, CEO warns of consequences

Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter graphic and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla CEO and largest shareholder of Twitter, Elon Musk has tweeted a poll asking users whether they want an edit button on the micro-blogging site.

Musk started a poll after he became the largest shareholder of Twitter. The science enthusiast and enterprenuer Musk's ultimate aim of 73.5 million share purchase worth $3 billion based on the closing price Friday, is not clear.

The poll put out by Musk almost 13 hours ago has so far received over 2 million votes.

Among millions of respondents, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has also replied to Musk's Tweet saying, "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

Last month in March, Musk had put out another poll asking user whether -- Twitter adheres to the free speech and the platform is undermining democracy.

The regulatory filing Monday says Musk bought the shares on March 14, describing him as a long-term investor looking to minimize his buying and selling of the shares.

That means that Musk acquired the shares before beginning his public discourse on the First Amendment and Twitter.

Yet Musk has also raised the possibility, publicly before his massive and loyal Twitter following, of starting a rival social media network.

Industry analysts are skeptical about whether the mercurial CEO will remain on the sidelines for long.

