Fresh 6.4 magnitude quake hits Turkey-Syria border; several buildings damaged I DETAILS

Turkey earthquake: Nearly two weeks after a deadly earthquake hit the border regions of Turkey and Syria, the area suffered another jolt of magnitude 6.3 on Monday.

Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said the magnitude 6.4-earthquake was centred around the town of Defne, in Hatay province. NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

It is worth mentioning the fresh tremors came after a powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes struck on February 6, resulting in the killing of more than 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

