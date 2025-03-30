Trump threatens Iran with 'bombing like never before' if it does not 'sign nuclear deal' with US US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with bombings if it does not agree on a nuclear deal with Washington. The development comes as Iran has rejected direct negotiations with the US over its nuclear programme.

Trump threatens Iran: US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened Iran of bombings if it does not sign nuclear deal and agree with Washington over its nuclear programme. Trump, who was speaking in a telephone interview with NBC News, confirmed that the US and Iranian officials were in talks; however, he did not provide further details. In what can be termed as an ultimatum, Trump said, "If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

Trump, during his first term, pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal with Iran. The US-Iran relations further deteriorated following the killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a Baghdad drone strike in January 2020.