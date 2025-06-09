Trump stumbles boarding Air Force One, internet reacts with 'Biden 2.0' jokes | Video Earlier, President Joe Biden had stumbled twice while boarding Air Force One in February 2024 en route to Los Angeles. Trump had mocked Joe Biden for his public stumbles.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump tripped while climbing the stairs of Air Force One in New Jersey. The video quickly went viral on social media, with many users comparing it to similar incidents involving former President Joe Biden during his tenure.

The incident took place as Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were boarding Air Force One en route to Camp David. Both appeared to lose their footing while climbing the stairs briefly.

Videos widely being shared on social media showed Trump stumbling on the staircase of Air Force One. He, however, quickly regained his balance.

Watch the video here

Here's how the internet reacted:

Trump, who had often mocked Joe Biden for his public stumbles, this time, the tables turned as many on social media used the moment to mock Trump himself. "Joe Biden can’t even walk up a flight of stairs on Air Force One… We have somebody that doesn’t have a clue representing us," Trump had then remarked.

Social media users were quick to remind Trump of his past remarks about former President Joe Biden, who had also stumbled while climbing the stairs of Air Force One. The video of his misstep quickly sparked memes and humorous comparisons, with users pointing out the irony of the situation.'

"It's funny how the words he uses as an attack on others always seem to come back around on him," a comment on one of the videos of Donald Trump read.

Another person wrote, "Donald Trump just tripped on the stairs of Airforce One and almost fell on his face! Where’s Jake Tapper and all the media who used to tell us every time Biden lost a step?"

"Trump stumbles while boarding Air Force One. Joe Biden vibes or maybe characteristics of body double," said another user.

"Biden 2.0 here we go."

"Donald Trump stumbles over the same set of steps that Joe Biden used to step over. By MAGA's rules, Trump should resign the presidency immediately."

"When Biden did this it was wall to wall coverage for days on right wing media and set a narrative. What do you want to bet it won’t be mentioned now that Trump has done the same. Human beings trip imagine that."

"It's time again for his cognitive and neurological fitness tests."

"Damn! We were that close to having a holiday."

"President Trump stumbles walking up Air Force One's stairs. Lol, all those MAGA bros who memed Biden for this are punching the air right now."

Joe Biden's Air Force One stumbles

During his presidency, Joe Biden tripped several times while boarding Air Force One. In one February 2024 incident, he stumbled twice while preparing to fly to Los Angeles. Video footage showed him saluting US military personnel at the base of the stairs at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. As he climbed, he tripped midway, grabbed the railing to steady himself, stumbled again on the next step, and then continued up.

In February 2023, Biden also stumbled while boarding Air Force One after a three-day trip through Eastern Europe commemorating the anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. This incident happened at Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland. He quickly regained his balance, continued up the stairs, and waved goodbye before entering the aircraft.

