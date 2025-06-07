Trump warns Musk of 'very serious consequences' over potential support for democrats Donald Trump has warned Elon Musk of "serious consequences" if he backs Democrats, escalating their feud over a GOP spending bill and political donations.

New Delhi:

Former President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to tech billionaire Elon Musk, threatening "very serious consequences" if Musk begins financially supporting Democratic candidates following a bitter public fallout over a Republican spending bill.

Trump's ultimatum to Musk

In an interview with NBC News’ Kristin Welker on Saturday, Trump was asked about his escalating feud with Musk. Responding to Musk’s recent criticisms, the former president made his position clear: "If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that," Trump said. "He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that."

Trump’s comments come as tensions rise between the two influential figures, who were previously allies during the 2024 election cycle. Musk had been one of the largest financial backers of Republican candidates during that time.

A feud sparked by a spending bill

The fallout appears to have been triggered by Trump’s endorsement of a Republican spending bill, which Musk has vocally criticised. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, calling out what he described as “reckless debt increases” in the so-called “big beautiful bill.”

Musk, who has a history of influencing public opinion on social media, didn’t hold back in his criticism, asserting that the president owed his 2024 re-election to Musk’s financial backing. “Without my hundreds of millions in donations, Trump wouldn’t have stood a chance,” Musk claimed.

Musk's political clout

Federal filings show that Musk donated over $250 million to Republican candidates during the 2024 election cycle. He also claimed personal credit for securing a 53-47 GOP majority in the Senate and helping Republicans maintain control of the House.

Despite his previous allegiance to the Republican camp, Musk’s recent remarks suggest he may now be considering shifting his support toward Democrats — a move that would significantly shake up the U.S. political funding landscape.

Future uncertain as rift deepens

As the GOP pushes forward with the controversial bill, Trump remains confident about its passage, telling Welker, “The bill is great. Looks strongly like we’re going to get it passed.”

However, the fallout with Musk adds another layer of unpredictability to the political arena — with both sides now bracing for what may come next.