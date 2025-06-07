Elon Musk deletes post alleging Trump's name in Epstein files amid public feud Elon Musk deleted a post alleging Donald Trump's connection to the Epstein files, triggering a public feud between the two, while Democrats demand an investigation into Musk’s claims.

New Delhi:

In a dramatic turn of events, tech billionaire Elon Musk deleted a provocative post that claimed US President Donald Trump’s name was included in the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files. Musk’s now-deleted social media remark had suggested that the files related to Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019, have not been made public because Trump’s name was allegedly involved.

Musk’s comments sparked a heated social media exchange between him and Trump, with the Tesla CEO asserting that his post about Trump’s connection to Epstein was the "real reason" the files remained hidden. "Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk wrote on his platform, X (formerly Twitter). In an additional post, he encouraged his followers to "mark this post for the future," implying that the truth would eventually surface.

However, Musk quickly deleted the post, which had ignited significant political fallout. The allegations were swiftly dismissed by both Trump and the White House, with the President brushing off the social media feud. "Oh, it’s okay," Trump told POLITICO in a phone conversation when asked about the public spat. “It’s going very well, never done better.”

Public feud escalates between Musk and Trump

The comments came after Musk criticised Trump’s proposed $4 trillion tax and spending bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination.” The ongoing feud escalated when Musk accused Trump of being ungrateful for his support during the 2016 election, claiming that without his endorsement, Trump would have lost. Trump, in response, attacked Musk’s behaviour, accusing him of turning against him and even threatening to cut Musk's government contracts.

During the exchange, Musk also suggested that Trump would have lost the 2016 election if not for his support, citing the potential Democratic control of the House and a narrowly divided Senate.

Trump fired back on his Truth Social platform, saying, “I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago.”

House democrats demand investigation into Musk’s allegations

Musk’s claims about the Epstein files quickly gained traction, with some Democratic leaders calling for an investigation. House Democrats have formally requested that the Department of Justice and FBI look into Musk's assertion that Trump’s name appears in Epstein's documents, which could potentially implicate powerful political and business figures.

Epstein, a wealthy financier with ties to some of the world’s most influential elites, was arrested in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking minors.

His mysterious death in prison officially ruled a suicide, remains controversial due to his connections to numerous high-profile individuals.

Despite the intense public interest, FBI chief Kash Patel has refrained from commenting on either Musk’s claims or any potential link between Trump and Epstein.

Musk's controversial exit from Trump's administration

The feud between Musk and Trump seems to have deepened following Musk’s decision to exit the administration last month. Musk had previously served as an advisor in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) but left to focus on his business ventures, which had suffered during his time in the White House. Trump has been particularly critical of Musk, claiming that his relationship with the billionaire “had worn thin.”

As the battle between the two influential figures continues, it remains to be seen if Musk’s allegations will further impact the public’s perception of both Trump and the ongoing investigation into Epstein’s connections.