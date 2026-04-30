Trump signals major UFO file release, promises 'very interesting' revelations

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signalled a massive shift in government transparency regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Speaking to reporters, the President confirmed that his administration is preparing to pull back the curtain on decades of closely guarded secrets related to unidentified flying objects (UFOs), indicating that the disclosures could contain intriguing details that have long captured public curiosity.

"I think were going to be releasing as much as we can in the near future. For some reason, and I guess its just a reason , its been in the minds of people for a long time, and that is such, they want to find out about the UFOs and uh, anyting having to do with UFO or related material. And were going to be releasing a lot things ythat we have and I think some of its going to be very interesting to people," Trump said.

Trump talks with pilots

The President noted that his curiosity about the subject was piqued by direct conversations with military personnel who have encountered the unknown in the cockpit.

Recalling past breifings, he added, "Ive interviewed people , my first term primarily but I interviewed some pilots, uh, very solid people. And they said they saw tjings that you wouldn't believe. So youre going to be reading about it."

Trump said that his nformation comes from credible military aviators, reinforcing the legitamcy of recent UAP sightings. While no specified date was set, the administration indicated that the declassification process is already in motion.

Historically, the "UFO" files have been subject to extreme classification, this move marks the most significant executive push for disclosure in American history.

The move follows a directive issued earlier this year in which Trump asked the Department of Defence to release files associated to “alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)”. The administration is expected to host these records on a digital platform for public access.

According to a report by The Hill, US lawmaker Tim Burchett has been among those pushing for more transparency on the issue. “These people are seeing something out there,” he said, adding that some of the reported objects appear to show abilities beyond known technology, including sharp turns at high speed and long periods of hovering.

The term “UFO files” usually refers to declassified documents and records that cover sightings, military encounters, radar and infrared data and pilot testimonies. These records are stored by agencies such as the National Archives and Records Administration and include decades of material gathered during investigations.

Old mystery, fresh attention

Public interest in UFOs has long revolved around Area 51, a secretive US Air Force facility in Nevada used for testing advanced aircraft. The base has long been associated with conspiracy theories about hidden technology and possible alien contact.

Despite growing attention in recent years, official findings have been cautious. A Pentagon-linked report released in 2024 said there was no clear evidence connecting UAP sightings to extraterrestrial sources. Many cases were linked to drones, weather balloons or sensor-related issues.

Trump, however, suggested that the upcoming release could offer more insight than earlier reports. “We are going to be releasing a lot of things that we have,” he said.

With the administration promising disclosures in the near future, interest around the subject has picked up again. The expected release of these files could bring fresh details into the public domain and add new pieces to a debate that has continued for decades.

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