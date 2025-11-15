Trump scraps tariffs on beef, coffee, and tropical fruits amid rising consumer price pressure The executive order marks a major shift from Trump's long-standing tariff-heavy trade strategy, which critics say contributed to climbing grocery costs. Record-high beef prices—partly driven by tariffs on Brazil—were a key factor behind the rollback.

New Delhi:

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order rolling back tariffs on a wide range of imported commodities — including beef, coffee, tropical fruits, tea, cocoa, spices and fertilisers — in a major shift from his signature tariff-heavy economic policy. The move comes amid intensifying voter frustration over high grocery prices and recent electoral setbacks for Republicans.

Consumer anger and election losses prompt policy reversal

The administration's sudden rollback follows this month's off-year elections, in which voters listed inflation and affordability as their top concerns. Democrats scored significant victories in Virginia, New Jersey, and other states, a development widely interpreted as a rebuke of Trump's economic approach.

Trump—who has long insisted that tariffs do not raise consumer prices—acknowledged for the first time that levies "may, in some cases," contribute to higher costs. He made the comments aboard Air Force One shortly after announcing the policy reversal.

Record beef prices and global tariff strategy

Soaring record-high beef prices have become a particular flashpoint for consumers. Trump’s tariffs on Brazil, a major beef exporter, had contributed to price spikes in US markets. The new executive order eliminates those tariffs, along with duties on commodities that the US either does not produce or produces in limited quantities.The tariff rollback affects goods such as bananas, oranges, tomatoes, fruit juices and various spices — products whose import taxes had little effect on domestic production but did raise prices for American consumers.

Industry applauds relief; Democrats say it's an admission

The Food Industry Association welcomed the "swift tariff relief," calling import taxes an important factor in the wider supply chain cost structure. Democrats, however, framed the move as an admission that Trump’s tariffs were inflating prices.

"President Trump is finally admitting what we always knew: his tariffs are raising prices for the American people," said Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia.

New trade deals and future tariff checks

The rollback follows new framework agreements with Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Argentina, which the administration says make some earlier tariffs unnecessary. Trump also reiterated his plan to fund $2,000 checks for many Americans using tariff revenue—though he offered no clear timeline and simultaneously suggested the funds might also be used to reduce national debt, raising questions about feasibility.

Despite the policy retreat, inflation remains elevated, keeping economic pressure squarely on the administration as the 2026 political season approaches.