Trump's speech at Israeli Parliament interrupted by protesters, dragged out of Knesset | Watch Two Israeli lawmakers, Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif, displayed a poster reading 'genocide' during Trump's speech at the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, on Monday.

Jerusalem:

US President Donald Trump's address to the Israeli parliament was briefly interrupted by protesters. A Knesset member was immediately expelled after disrupting the speech. Ofer Kassif and Aymen Odeh, members of the joint Hadash-Ta’al party, were escorted out, with one of them holding up a small sign reading "Genocide."

The security personnel moved in swiftly and took them out, while Trump stood at the podium, witnessing the proceedings.

As they were being removed, other members of the Knesset chanted "Trump! Trump! Trump!"

Remarking on how quickly the protesters were removed, Trump noted: "That was very efficient."

Ofer Kassif and Aymen Odeh react

On his X account, Odeh posted: "The amount of hypocrisy in the plenum is unbearable. To crown Netanyahu through flattery the likes of which has never been seen, through an orchestrated group, does not absolve him and his government of the crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, nor of the responsibility for the blood of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian victims and thousands of Israeli victims.

But only because of the ceasefire and the overall deal am I here.



And to all those living in the disconnected bubble of the Knesset: despite a fully right-wing government, despite the cynical use of October 7, and despite the war of annihilation, the government of crimes has failed to change the simple equation:

There are two peoples here, and they will remain here.

Only ending the occupation, and only recognizing the State of Palestine alongside Israel, will bring justice, peace, and security to all."

Kassif said, "This is the sign I raised together with my friend Aymen Odeh. We didn’t come to disturb, but to demand justice.

True peace that will save both peoples of this land from destruction will only come with the end of the occupation and apartheid and the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. Refuse to be occupiers! Resist the government of bloodshed!"

Trump hails 'historic dawn' of peace in Middle East

Trump received a standing ovation at Israel’s Parliament (Knesset) on Monday, greeted with prolonged applause and warm appreciation from lawmakers. During the session, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee were given special mentions for their contributions to strengthening US-Israel relations.

Addressing the Knesset, Trump called it a "day of profound joy, soaring hope, and a day to give deepest thanks to Almighty God – Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.” He lauded the recent ceasefire and stability in the region: “After many years, today the sun rises on this holy land when peace prevails, guns are silent, and the sirens are mute. This is not just the end of war but the end of terror and death, and the beginning of peace… It will soon be a truly magnificent region – a historic dawn in the Middle East."

